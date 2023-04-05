Ujjain: More skeletons tumble out of DPF, GPF scam closet

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Every day many shocking revelations are made in the DPF, GPF embezzlement case in Central Jail Bhairavgarh. After interrogating the main accused Ripudaman, the police arrested a flower seller in whose account Rs 90 lakh was transferred.

CSP Anil Maurya said that Shubham Kori, a resident of Bherugarh runs a flower shop near Kalbhairav temple. Ripudaman had transferred Rs 90 lakh to Shubham Kori's account. Currently, Shubham Kori has no money in his account. Shubham told the police that the money was withdrawn immediately after transfer.

Constable held from Shani temple

In the same case, absconding constable Shailendra Sikarwar, on whose arrest a reward of Rs 5k was announced by the SP, was arrested near the Shani Temple at Triveni. CSP Maurya said that a transaction of Rs 2.5 crore has been revealed in Sikarwar's account. He had full knowledge of money withdrawal by rigging PF accounts of jail guards. Jail superintendent and Sikarwar are also members of Ripudaman's embezzlement gang. Sikarwar told the police that Ripudaman had downloaded an app on his mobile through which he used to transfer money to another account shortly after depositing it in his account.

Looking for another constable

Jail guard Ghanshyam, the accused named in the embezzlement case is still on the run. A reward of Rs 5k has been declared on his arrest as well. CSP Maurya said that 3-3 cases have been registered against Usha Raj and Jagdish Parmar so far, while other accused are being arrested in cases already registered.