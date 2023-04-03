Ujjain: Laugh riot at 51st Tepa Sammelan

Guests present Tepa Award to comedian Uday Dahiya during the Tepa Sammelan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Comedian Uday Dahiya made the audience go through a laugh riot with his performance at the 51st All India Tepa Sammelan organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises here on Saturday on International Fools’ Day. Satirist Suresh Albela created a lot of laughter in the Sammelan. Sumedh Singh Sharma, while reading the annual Tepa report in the programme which lasted for over three-and-a-half-hours, said that Pegasus software should be made available to the lovers of the country under Tepa Anand Mahotsav, so that lovers can know the exact location of their girlfriend’s father and brothers.

The guests were dressed in strange costumes, crowns on their heads during the programme dedicated to memories of founder chairman Dr Shiv Sharma and social worker Lala Amarnath. Former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma presided over the event while cabinet minister Mohan Yadav was the chief guest. Poet Ashok Bhati read the commendation on politician Ravi Rai, IMA president Dr Vijay Agrawal, LIC manager Deepak Vijayvargiya and Bar Association president Ashok Yadav. City Congress president Ravi Bhadauria was grilled by Harish Kumar Singh.

Ashok Bhati asked interesting questions to comedian Uday Dahiya, who gave brilliant answers which made the audience laugh a lot. In response to a question, Dahiya said that children should not take the stress of examination at all because the percentage of degrees on paper does not matter. You are the maker of your own destiny and if the result comes, don’t get disheartened by seeing a piece of paper because you are also a piece of someone’s heart, he said.

