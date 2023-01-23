Ujjain: ‘Moon-Venus-Saturn conjunction’ to be visible today

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A very beautiful astronomical event is going to occur on Monday evening. After the Sun sets, the Moon, Venus and the most beautiful planet Saturn will be visible in the west. In the astronomical language, it is called the “Moon-Venus-Saturn conjunction”. In Ujjain, after sunset at 6.08 pm, the sickle-shaped moon will be visible in the west, just below the moon, and a little to the south, the planet Venus shining like a bright top will be visible. People will be able to see the less bright Saturn just below Venus. On this day the moon is going to set at 7.54 pm. Therefore, people will be able to see this sight well for about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

On January 23, according to Sion calculations on the second date, the Moon will be at 27 degrees 2 degrees in Aquarius and its revolution will be 16 degrees 59 degrees south, Venus will be at 25 degrees 13 degrees in Aquarius and its revolution will be 14 degrees 29 degrees. It will be south and Saturn will also be at 24 degrees 50 degrees in Aquarius and its revolution will be 14 degrees 25 degrees south. Thus we see that Venus and Saturn along with the Moon are very close to each other in the same sign. People can see this event from their homes with their naked eyes.

There is no need for any instrument like a telescope to see the conjunction because even in the case of being seen nearby, the celestial bodies remain at a distance from the field of view of the telescope. Therefore, there will be no arrangement to show this event in the Government Jiwaji Observatory. One can watch this astronomical event from the open space of their home.

