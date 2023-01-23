SEE PICS: Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; perform aarti

An impressive outing by bowlers followed by an eye-catching fifty by captain Rohit Sharma powered India to series win against New Zealand with a clinical eight-wicket win in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday. With the series in the pocket, India cricketers visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and performed Baba Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti.

India cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar performed Baba Mahakal's Bhasma aarti. Earlier, Team India players visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. SuryaKumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal visited temple to seek all-mighty blessings. Pictures of them at the temple went viral on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/ufui3FKqq3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2023

