Ujjain: Meritorious students feted at R-Day event

Ujjain: A simple programme was held at Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) to celebrate 72nd Republic Day. Principal Dr Atul Sthapak unfurled the Tricolour. Flag hoisting was followed by National Anthem.

Dr Sthapak addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the Republic Day. Medals and certificates were distributed to the toppers. Student who work hard as coordinators of T and P cell were also felicitated with certificates of appreciation. Dr Umesh Pendharkar, Dr Vijay Hinge, Dr VK sukhwani, Dr AC Shukla, Prof Ravi Nagaich, Dr Manoj Gupta, Dr Neha Sharma and Dr AK Dwivedi shared the dais. Dr YS Thakur conducted the function.

Panel honoured

On Republic Day, Chamunda Mata Temple Devotees Committee honoured with a letter of appreciation by higher education minister Mohan Yadav and collector Asheesh Singh. The panel distributed food packets and food grains during lockdown. The letter of appreciation was received by Pandit Sunil Choubey and senior member RK Shah on behalf of the entire temple Committee.

Opthalmic operation theatre inaugurated

An operation theatre for eye surgeries and a post operative maternal high dependency unit (HDU) was inaugurated at Charak Hospital on January 26, by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain. The guests also inspected the ward and also got their eyes tested. Collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal were present.

Grocery merchants organises event

Minister of higher education Mohan Yadav was welcomed by the Daulatganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant Association on January 26 at Anandam Hotel, Indore Road. Addressing the event, Yadav said that Ujjain has immense potential for trade business. The city is soon going to be connected with two four-lanes, which will further boost the pace of development here. He also praised the traders for their rendered services during the Covid-19 pandemic. He awarded them with citations and also honoured the meritorious students.