Ujjain: Mercury drops to 6 degrees Celsius, denizens battle coldest night of the season

Farmer shows ice stem, in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Riding on continuous snowfall in mountains and icy winds coming from North India, the chill is back. The day temperature on Sunday fell by 5.5 degrees below normal. The night temperature too nosedived to six degrees, which is the lowest temperature of this season.

The delayed winter is turning chillier. Due to western disturbance, mountains are experiencing snowfall. Cold winds are blowing at a speed of 6 km per hour. Due to this, there is a feeling of prickly cold. Sunday was the coldest night of the season and minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. The sky remained clear in the morning and the sun was also out but cold winds made the city dwellers shiver. People were seen wrapped in warm clothes throughout the day.

Meanwhile, reports of frost also reached district headquarters. Crops standing in fields were damaged due to the frost. However, actual loss was yet to be ascertained. Farmer Dharmendra Anjana, whose agriculture farm is located on Indore Road, told Free Press that ice stems came out from the water pipe lines when they operated them for irrigation on Monday morning.

Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of Government Jiwaji Observatory, said that western disturbance is active in hilly areas due to which there is heavy snowfall. Similar temperature will prevail for the next two to three days.