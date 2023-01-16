Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Public School principal in Ujjain rams car into tree, dies

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi Public School (DPS) Principal, Rekha Shashidhar Pillai aged 60, resident of Shiv Vatika Village Nipania, Indore died in an accident on Monday while going to the school in Jaywantpura village loacted at Maksi Road Ujjain.

How the lady died

On Monday morning, Rekha Shashidhar Pillai was going to the school between 8:00 am to 8:30 am. While going to the school the car collided with the tree and Pillai was severely injured. Later, she was taken to a private hospital but she was declared dead by the doctors there. After which, the body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital.

Driver use to bring and drop her

According to the information, the driver of Pillai, Arun, a resident of Karondia village works to bring and drop her daily. Every Saturday he stays at his home but could not turn up for work on Monday because of which Pillai had to herself drive the car. She was alone in the car when the accident took place

Pillai was posted as a Principal for the last four to five years. Nagjhiri police have informed the family about the incident. The body is sent for Post Mortem by Nagjhiri police.

