Madhya Pradesh: Odisha Governor among others attends the ceremony in Ujjain

Panchayat Akhara Niranjani’s Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj performs rituals to anoint Dr Sumananand Gii as Mahamandleshwar, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preacher Dr Suman Bhai became Mahamandleshwar Dr Sumananand Giri on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Sunday. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Panchayat Akhara Niranjani performed the ritual of Mahamandaleshwar in the Pattabhishekam programme organised at Gangaghat ashram. The heads of all the 13 akharas and their representatives were specially present on the occasion. The Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshilal, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s Malwa province organiser Baliram Patel, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Ramlal Malviya were also present.

At the beginning of the programme, women from the Bengali community blew conches. Later in the procession, the devotees of Bhasma Ramaiya made the atmosphere religious with the smoke of Damru and Manjira. Rabindra Puri Maharaj, national president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Ramratan Giri, secretary of Panchayat Akhara Niranjani along with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Maharaj, Dr Sumananand Giri reached the stage with shobha yatra (procession). Here on the stage, the chiefs of all the Akharas performed the chadar ceremony.

After the Chadar ceremony, all the saints offered flowers. During this, rose flowers were showered on Sumananand Giri for about half an hour. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar anointed the newly appointed Mahamandaleshwar with water and milk brought from seven rivers amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Acharya Mandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Maharaj said in his blessings that the burden on the shoulder of a monk is more than that of a householder. A householder has the burden of 10 or 20 family members. But if a sannyasi and that too if someone becomes Mahamandaleshwar, then the burden of all sannyasis and saints falls on his shoulders. The Governor of Odisha announced to gift the chariot wheel of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra to Shri Mountirtha Peeth during the programme. This chariot wheel will reach Shri Maunteerth Peeth shortly and which will be installed in the Maunteerth complex with the rituals.

