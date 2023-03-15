Ujjain: Mayor orders to widen Teliwada Chouraha

Mayor conducts inspection of Teliwada Road |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): From Teliwada Chauraha to Madhav Gaushala, the shopkeepers have covered the drains and encroached on the road. Due to which there is the problem of traffic. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected and directed on Wednesday that the road should be widened by removing encroachments from the Teliwada intersection to Madhav Gaushala.

On Wednesday, the mayor inspected Teliwada intersection, where shopkeepers said that encroachment on the road blocks the way. Tatwal directed corporation officials to remove encroachments from Teliwada intersection to Madhav Gaushala and widen the stretch. Along with this, he also said that the drains should be constructed systematically and mesh should be installed so that no untoward incident or situation occurs. The mayor appealed to the encroachers to remove their encroachment themselves, failing which the corporation will take action.

DISPENSARY TO BE SHIFTED

The dispensary operated by the District Rogi Kalyan Samiti is located in ward 20. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal instructed the concerned officers to prepare an action plan after site inspection. On Wednesday, Tatwal did a site inspection of the dispensary and old water tank located at Chatri Chowk. Along with a city clinic, shops will be constructed here to provide employment. Shops related to women will be operated from the bangle market, along with dismantling the water tank located at Chatri Chowk, employment will be provided for fruit and vegetables.

Read Also Ujjain: Devotees throng in large numbers at Chintaman Ganesh