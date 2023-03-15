Ujjain: Devotees throng in large numbers at Chintaman Ganesh

Presiding deities at Chintaman Ganesh Mandir |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the month of Chaitra, on Wednesday, the second Jatra was organised at Chintaman Ganesh Temple. Lord Chintaman Ganesh was decorated in full form. Aarti was performed by offering fifty-six dishes to the Lord. Devotees from far and wide along with locals reached the temple for darshan.

Renowned artistes presented Kala Triveni under Chaitra Mahotsav in the evening. Pt Shankar Pujari said that the doors of the temple opened at 4 am. After this, Panchamrit Abhishek-worship of Lord Chintaman Ganesha was performed.

Lord Chintaman Ganesh was decorated and offered fifty-six dishes. After the Aarti, the process of darshan began. Devotees coming from rural areas offered new crop to the Lord. On completion of recognition, he also donated Libra to his devotee children.

The second cultural evening under Chaitra Mahotsav was organised on Wednesday. Renowned singer Ramchandra Gangolia presented folk songs. Director of Trinetra Cultural Institute, Mayuri Sharma Saxena and fellow artistes gave a dance presentation.