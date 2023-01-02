Ujjain: Mayor advises divisional commissioner on traffic management

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, a crowd of devotees rushed to see Mahakal Lok in the city. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told the divisional commissioner how to smoothen the traffic system in the old city from Indore Gate to Teliwada and the road leading to Mahakal. He had a detailed discussion with Sandeep Yadav. Mahakal Lok had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, thousands of devotees visit Mahakal Lok daily along with seeing Baba Mahakal.

Keeping in view of the increasing number of devotees, the city's traffic system has been affected. Keeping this in mind, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal discussed with divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Sunday and made a detailed action plan to strengthen city's traffic system. Along with the Ujjain municipal corporation as well as the administrative staff, it was discussed to streamline the traffic system of the city, keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees and the installation of accessible toilets at the main intersections where the pilgrims keep coming.

During discussion, Mayor Tatwal told the divisional commissioner that there is a need to brainstorm to make the traffic system smooth from Indore Gate in the old city towards Mahakal Temple, new road, Teliwada and Kanthal to Mahakal Temple and Ramghat via Topkhana.

