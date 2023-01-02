Ujjain: Collector reviews land owner rights distribution process

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Land owner rights will be distributed soon in rural areas. Gram Sabha will be organised for this purpose and a decision will be taken regarding pattas. Collector Asheesh Singh gave instructions to fix the date of gram sabhas within a week. He took a TL meeting here on Monday and ordered to organise gram sabhas for final settlement of pattas in rural areas under the land rights scheme. Pattas will be approved in these gram sabhas and land rights pattas will be given to eligible people.

Similar action will be taken in urban areas also and eligible people will be given land rights. Under the Mukhya Mantri Bhu-Adhikar Gramin Yojana, the maximum number of 410 pattas has been given so far in Badnagar district. In urban areas the number is 408. The Ayushman Yojana card was reviewed in the meeting and asked to complete the work of making cards for the remaining 42k beneficiaries of Ujjain city in January.

The Food Department has been asked to ensure distribution of ration to eligible persons of Ayushman Card Yojana only after 100 per cent cards are made. Instructions have also been given to stop land registry of Simhastha area and to identify the new constructions going on in the 200 metre area of Kshipra river.

Read Also Ujjain: Teacher falls in pit during farewell function