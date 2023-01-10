Ujjain: Mantra recital contest held under Vivekanand Jayanti celebrations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of celebrating Vivekananda Jayanti, the world leader of Sanatan Dharma and the pillar of inspiration for the youth, as a culture week, Mantra recitation, verse recitation and chaupai recitation competition was organised at Cosmos Mall, Nanakheda here on Tuesday in collaboration with the Ujjainwale Group under the auspices of Swarnim Bharat Manch.

Children up to 15 years of age recited mantras and showed the importance of religion and culture by singing Ramayanaji’s chaupai. Children spread a glimpse of Sanatan culture in the melody of Mantra Shlok Chaupai echoed at the venue.

Anupama Shrivastava of Swarnim Bharat Manch informed that for the first time the Mantra Shlok competition was organised in a mall. Manch has organised the competition to motivate children to learn the daily Mantra Shlok Chaupai. The winning children will be given an opportunity to perform in the Yuva Sangam programme to be held on Wednesday at Tower Chowk from 6 pm to 9 pm. Rangoli, speech, dance and singing presentations will also be held today.

Whoever wants to participate can send their names to the organising committee. Like every year, this year also Pratibha Samman will be given by Rajkumar Bhatnagar and Shashiraj Bhatnagar in the memory of senior painter late OP Bhatnagar. Rekha Bhargava, Chetna Shrivastava and Anupama Shrivastava were the judges of the Mantra Shloka competition.