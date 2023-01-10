Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas: Jaishankar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who reached Indore to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, visited Baba Mahakal after reaching Ujjain on Tuesday. He worshiped and took the blessings of Mahakal. He also visited Shri Mahakal Lok.

pic.twitter.com/hEdP9xpDsD

At the launch of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas program on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the expatriates that Mahakal Lok has become a grand and divine expansion, everyone should go there. Following this, the Foreign Minister had reached Ujjain on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted the photos on his Twitter handle. Also wrote that 'this morning in Ujjain got the good fortune to have the darshan of Shri Mahakal. Wished for the progress of the nation and the welfare of the world, hail Lord Mahakaal.' In another tweet, he said that I got a chance to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Shri Mahakal Lok Corridor is definitely a wonderful achievement. All the devotees are appreciating it.