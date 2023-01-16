Madhya Pradesh: Global Investors Summit was global in real terms, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Global Investors Summit (GIS) which took place in Indore on January 11-12 was global in real terms. It was attended by representatives and business leaders of 84 countries. Now, the entire world knows the Madhya Pradesh.

He was doing discussion with the ministers including Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda and senior officers over the investment proposals which came during the GIC-2023 at CM House on Sunday. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains joined the meeting virtually.

CM said it was for the first time that sentiments of investment of investors came forward at large scale. Congratulating the senior officers and their squad for successfully organizing the Global Investors Summit, he said solid strategy would be adopted to realize the investment proposals which came during the summit and termed the summit as rising sun of Madhya Pradesh’s progress. Such kind of enthusiasm was not seen before this and benefit of this enthusiastic atmosphere will be taken.

The NRIs also assembled before three days of the summit which was seventh in a row and many NRIs participated in the summit. International organizations such as European Union, India Africa Trade Council etc took part in it. Presidents of two countries and ambassadors of many countries turned up in the summit.

He directed to issue the orders of decisions to allow the works of plug and play facility, notified area without any permission and no inspection for the period of three years. It should be ensured that a portal will work in the form of a separate window. The arrangement to ensure meeting of investors with him every Monday will continue. Weekly review would be done on follow up of new investment proposals.

He directed that Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department should work as a nodal department by doing follow up of proposals received by investors by contacting the department in concerned. The proposal tabled in the summit will be reviewed next week. At department level also, review will be done. A discussion was also done to construct a convention centre.

Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion department Manish Singh gave the presentation. In Investors summit, ten partner countries including Japan, Canada, Neitherland, Guyana, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Surinam, Fiji etc have participated. Total, ambassadors, Consulate General, Deputy Chief of Mission of 35 countries turned up in the summit. Around 450 International Business Delegates and 400 international buyer’s seller also participated in the event.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)