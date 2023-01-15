Bhopal: Man, wife booked for defrauding man of Rs 16 Lakh on pretext of selling flat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police station staff have registered a case of cheating against a man and his wife for taking Rs 16.5 lakh from a man on pretext of selling him a flat and not handing over the possession, the police said on Sunday.

Nishatpura police station incharge Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant, Harish Bhateja, approached them on Saturday. He stated in his complaint to the police that he was in search of a flat in 2016 and came in contact with two persons identified as Rahul Sharma and Vaishali Sharma who were husband and wife and used to work as property dealers.

The duo showed Bhateja a flat, which he agreed to shift in. After this, the couple demanded Rs 16 lakh from him for agreement. Bhateja handed over a cheque of Rs 16 lakh and signed on the agreement. The couple allegedly promised to provide him flat’s registered deed too.

When Bhateja did not receive registry for a long time, he enquired about the same from the couple, who began avoiding the topic. Later, the couple went out of Bhateja’s touch. Realising that he had been duped, Bhateja approached the police and lodged a complaint against the couple.

