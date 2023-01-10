Indore: Two NRIs hospitalised, one discharged, other under treatment  

Representative IMage | contrastwerkstatt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two NRIs from Mauritius who have come to attend the PBD convention fell ill in the last 24 hours and were admitted to the hospital. While one of them has since been discharged from the hospital the condition of the other NRI is improving.

District surveillance officer Dr Amit Malkar said that 71-year-old NRI Jaiyandutt Sadasingh was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after receiving information about a deterioration in his health. He was staying in a city hotel and the information about his health was received from the Ministry of External Affairs. Sadasingh is undergoing treatment at BHRC and his condition is improving. Doctors of the hospital were instructed to keep a watch on his health and to provide adequate treatment.

On Monday, 58-year-old Rajan Ramdawon, who was attending the conference in BCC, complained of shortness of breath. The medical officer with the help of the police officers took him to the hospital. After the treatment, he was discharged and his condition is well now.