Ujjain: Man beats father, brothers over love marriage

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An old man living in Nanakheda was beaten-up and injured by his own son. The fault of the old man was that he objected to the son’s love marriage. Sunil, the elder son of 60-year-old Brajlal Verma, a resident of Akshay Nagar Colony of Nanakheda, has a love marriage. There is often a dispute with his son regarding this. Sunil stays in the same locality after separating from his family. Even on Friday morning, Brajlal had a dispute with Sunil, when Sunil’s younger brother Dharmendra tried to pacify him, Sunil beat him up.

At around 11 pm, when Brajlal went to talk to Sunil about the fight that took place in the morning, Sunil and his associates thrashed Brajlal. When Brajlal’s other sons Yogendra and Ashok came to the rescue, they were also beaten with pipes. In this incident, Brajlal got injured in his leg, head and back. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

