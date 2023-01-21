Ujjain: Auto-downloaded mobile app leads to blackmail  

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man fell prey to a strange cybercrime here. An app named Sun Sign was automatically downloaded on the young man’s mobile. Through this app, a balance of Rs 1,280 came into his account. Now he is being asked to pay Rs 6,600 or else he is being threatened that obscene messages will be sent from his mobile number to numbers in his contact list.

The Sun Sign app was downloaded automatically a week ago on the mobile number of Javed Khan, a resident of Begum Bagh Colony. Through this app, a balance of Rs 1,280 also came into Javed’s account. On Friday Javed got a call that he has taken a loan and will have to pay Rs 6,600 as repayment. When Javed refused to pay the money, he was told that they had hacked his mobile. If the money is not deposited in the mentioned account, then the photo present in the mobile gallery of mobile will be edited in an obscene manner and sent to his contacts.

Javed got scared after hearing this and switched off the mobile. When he switched on the mobile on Saturday morning, there were threatening messages and edited obscene photos on it. Horrified Javed made a complaint in this regard to the IT cell.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)