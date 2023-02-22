Ujjain: Man approaches SP office as cops fail to register complaint

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Giving testimony in favour of his friend proved so heavy for a young man from Indore that he was surrounded by some elements in Barnagar who wanted to kill him. Somehow the young man and his family saved their lives by hiding. Barnagar police did not even register their report. In such a situation, the young man reached Ujjain SP’s office on Tuesday along with his wife and applied to lodge the report.

Umesh Padihar’s friend living in Indore was attacked with a knife on August 29, 2022. Umesh is a witness in this case. He had come to Barnagar’s Shanti Vatika on February 17 to attend his brother’s wedding with his family. When the marriage procession was coming out and everyone was dancing and singing, Ankush Dubey, Hrithik Gehlot, Shubham Maheshwari and Shubham Porwal reached with weapons.

These people pressured Umesh Padihar not to testify. When Padihar did not respond, the accused surrounded Umesh and his family. Somehow they reached their room located in Shanti Vatika and saved their lives by hiding in the room. Meanwhile, the accused pelted stones at the room. The couple reported the attack to Dial-100 but no action was taken.

