Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids across Ratlam, Ujjain; three in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi detained

Yogesh Bhati and Rajpal Singh Chandrawat | FP Photo

Ratlam/Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across Ujjain and Ratlam on Tuesday morning and detained three people. All three of them are said to have connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In Ujjain's Nagda, the NIA team detained Yogesh Bhati and Rajpal Singh Chandrawat. They were released after interrogation. Both of them have connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The central probe agency has also raided more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. NIA conducted these raids at the hideouts of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawna.’s henchmen after interrogating them.

NIA searched Yogesh Bhati's house in Durga Colony in Nagda. After the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the absconded accused had stayed the night at Yogesh's house.

Raids in Ratlam

In Ratlam, the NIA team detained one person from Hatnara village which falls under Piploda police station area. The central agency had received inputs of him having illegal weapons.

Sources claimed that the person who is under interrogation is in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the firing case that took place in Punjab a few days ago.

The detained youth was taken to the police line. The NIA team can search at some more places.

Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari has said, “NIA had received some inputs, for which a team of four to five NIA officers reached Ratlam. The investigation is on. However, the information about any arrest has not been revealed so far.”

Ratlam has been under the scanner of the NIA since the arrest of some terrorists last year in a conspiracy to terrorise Jaipur.

Lawrence Bishnoi's ISI connection

Lawrence Bishnoi is continuously on police remand since the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He is currently in Jaipur police custody in connection with the firing at G-Club in Jaipur's Jawahar Circle area. After Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers interrogated him on Saturday, it has come to light that the gangster has contacts with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Raid against the gang for 6 months

In the last 6 months, NIA has taken action several times on the hideouts of all the gangsters active in North India including Lawrence, Neeraj Bawana, Bambiha Group. This action started from September 2022 and is going on continuously. Apart from the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the investigation agency is trying to break the gangster nexus on the basis of intelligence input.