Ujjain: ‘Mahamana-Atal Alankaran’ conferred on CS Vasishth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of ‘Bharat Ratnas’ Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee was celebrated in a grand manner by the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj on Saturday.

At a ceremony organised on the Mahakal Mandapam Ranoji Chhatri Ramghat Marg, the additional director of MP Agricultural Produce Board, Bhopal, Pandit Chandrashekhar Vasishth was honoured with the 40th ‘Mahamana-Atal Alankaran.’

Veda Murthy Martand Hinge was honoured with Late Ganesh Chintaman Shastri Naharwala Teerth Alankaran. Twenty talents from the fields of education, law, arts, administration, literature, yoga, social service, medicine, Ayurveda, astrology, Vedic scholars, rituals etc were also honoured.

A book ‘Mantra Yoga Mind Yoga’ authored by Vedic scholar Pandit Dr Vijay Rawal was also released.

The guests were Shaktipatacharya of Siddhashram Mahamandaleshwar Nardanand Maharaj of Shivoham sect and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Premanand Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara.

In the morning a bust of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya installed near the Suman Manviki Bhavan of Vikram University premises was also garlanded. Samaj’s president Pandit Surendra Chaturvedi, Tarun Upadhyay, Suresh Modh, registrar Prashant Puranik, Vikram University proctor Shailendra Sharma, Rameshchandra Pandya and Jiyalal Sharma among others garlanded the bust.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:43 AM IST