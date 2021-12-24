e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

Ujjain: Devotees' entry ban for Bhasma Aarti in Mahakal temple

FP News Service
Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal temple administration has banned the entries of devotees for Bhasma Aarti in the temple.

The administrator of the temple, Ganesh Dhakad, said, “devotees will not be able to witness the Bhasma Aarti till further orders. All the bookings from today onwards will be canceled because of corona curfew. The decision has been taken for the safety precautions of the devotees.

The order has been issued after the meeting of the crisis management department of the temple. The devotees will seek blessings in Mahakal temple from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm only.

Apart from Bhasma Aarti, the entry of devotees in the evening aarti has also been banned.

Notably, the Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal temple is famous worldwide. Every day thousands of devotees used to come and queue up during the night itself to witness the Bhasma Aarti and seek blessings of Baba Mahakal.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
