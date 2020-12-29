Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Management Committee okays Rs 6,401 crore budget against expected earnings of Rs 6,486 crore

Ujjain: Shri Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) organised a meeting to approve annual budget for the year 2020-21. The meeting was presided over by MTMC president and collector Asheesh Singh. The committee members made a provision for Rs 6,401 crore for expense in view of expected earnings of Rs 6,486 crore.

The members also took the decision to continue the online booking system for devotees and in every 2 hour 3,500 devotees will be able to pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal. The committee members also decided to restore the earlier tradition of performing worship by Shri Panchayati Mahanirwani Akhada at Omkareshwar Temple situated in Mahakaleshware temple premise. Some other decisions in connection of temple’s permitted photographers were also taken during the meeting.

During meeting SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Mahant Vinit Giri Maharaj, Ashish Pujari, administrator Narendra Suryavanshi and priests were present.

No entry in sanctum, Nandi Hall

In view of huge crowed of devotees on yearend and on the onset of New Year, the MTMC has banned the entry in sanctum sanctorum of the temple and in Nandi Hall on December 30, 31, January 1 and 2, 2021. The collector asked the the officials to follow the instructions strictly.