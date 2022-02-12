Ujjain: Mahakal temple admin to sell donated land

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bizarre but true, Mahakaleshwar temple administration has decided to sell the donated land.

The devotees used to donate properties along with cash, gold, silver and other valuables to Lord Mahakaleshwar. Several cities and town have land registered in the name of deities.

In the city, most of donated land has been encroached upon by others. A number of cases are pending in the court in this regard due to which temple committee has decided to sell these lands to save time and money.

It has been proposed to purchase land in the city with the amount received from selling donated lands. A total of 84 bighas of land is registered in the name of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar.

Apart from Ujjain, there are number of lands in Dewas, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore and Rajgarh. Henceforth, it has been proposed to sell the donated properties except those in Ujjain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:35 PM IST