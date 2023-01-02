Ujjain: Mahakal Marg residents seek justice; Allege admin of being arbitrary

Affected residents of Mahakal Marg during a press conference in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to expand Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, the administration demolished the houses of the families living on Mahakal Marg. They were neither given compensation nor was their consent taken. Such families are wandering from door-to-door in cold weather. In front of the media on Monday, they put the administration in the dock for the allegations.

Ritesh son of Kailash Maheshwari, Shatrughan son of Ishwar Wadhwani, Vinita wife of Vikas Joshi, Pankaj son of Anil Joshi and Anil son of Rajendra Prasad Joshi, residents of Mahakal Marg said that nine persons have been affected by the expansion plan. In this regard, Vishakha Joshi said that their houses were demolished without any information while we were living for more than 50 years.

Under the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple expansion plan, the houses in front have been demolished. These houses were demolished on November 30, 2022. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team arrived early in the morning with bulldozers and the houses were demolished without vacating them. Now, these people live in rented houses and have become tenants from landlords. These people are demanding compensation according to the collector guidelines, in case of non-receipt of compensation, these people have threatened to agitate.

