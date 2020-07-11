Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma washes entrance of Mahakal Temple

In a drive to purify the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma today washed the entrance of the temple complex with Ganga Jal.

Verma took to purification after the dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey was arrested on July 9 in Ujjain while visiting the Mahakal Temple.

Dubey allegedly entered the temple premises through the same gate where the purification was staged by Congress.

"We have come to the shelter of Baba Mahakal for purification of the temple and we pray to Baba Mahakal to keep our state happy and prosperous," said Verma, after the purification of the temple premises.

Verma added, "On the same day when Vikas Dubey was caught here, four goons have also been caught from Indore. This is the kind of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan wants to create."

"The Congress government had put the land mafia and hooligans behind bars in MP, however BJP will make the entire state (MP) an island of goons," added Verma.