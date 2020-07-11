Vikas Dubey encounter: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra terms 'cleansing of Mahakal temple' by Congress as 'political hypocrisy'

Narottam Mishra, Minister for Home Affairs and Health & Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has termed the cleansing of the Mahakal temple of the Congress as 'political hypocrisy by the party'.

Mishra's statement comes after MP Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma 'purified' the Ujjain Mahakal temple with Gangajal followed by the arrest of Vikas Dubey from the temple premises.

Mishra also stressed on the importance of the lockdown on Sunday, he said that lockdown on Sunday is important to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, through crowded weekly markets.

Talking about the Kill Corona Campaign, Mishra said, "under the Kill Corona Campaign, we are finding corona suspects through thorough scanning."

The minister also said that corona is reaching places like Morena, Gwalior from neighbouring states.

He said that the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Gwalior today.

Informing that first priority of the state is increasing COVID-19 cases, Mishra said that CM's visit to Gwalior has nothing to do with the upcoming by-election.