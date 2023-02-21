Ujjain: Madhuban organises Shivratri Mahaparva Bhakti Sangeet Samaroh

Dr Chander Sonane receives ‘National Innovative Word Shilpi Alankaran’ from the guests |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Shivratri Mahaparva Bhakti Sangeet Samaroh’ focused on the Indian Sanatan Temple Festival tradition by Madhuban, Bhopal, was organised in the evening of Somvati Amavasya, near the temple of Bharat Mata, in the discourse hall of Mahakaleshwar Bhakta Niwas. Musicians, bhajananandis and art lovers from the state worshipped melodious hymns, dance and music and the whole environment of the auditorium became Shivamay.

Renowned singers Atul Sharma, Vani Sathe, Samiksha Joshi, Kirti Sood, Prakash Parnerkar and Sadhna Rahatgaonkar presented the echoes of the voices of saints amidst rainbow colours emerging in the rays of light of Mahakal Lok. Dancer Santosh Desai's footsteps, expressions and wonderful presentation of Shiv Baraat in this devotional spiritual supernatural environment made the 31st festival of Madhuban’s faith and reverence, the Mahakaleshwar ceremony joyous.

Madhuvan felicitated famous Tal Shastri Prof Pt Balakrishna Mahant on his nectar year by presenting flower garland, shawl, shrifal, Abhinandan letter nectar-silver urn for his successful, centenary life. Shailendra Parashar read out the congratulatory letter. Ujjain’s litterateur Dr Chander Sonane was honoured for the year 2023 with a ‘National Innovative Word Shilpi Alankaran’ memento and shawl for his long practice.

