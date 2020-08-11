Ujjain: Liquor peddler Annu alias Anurag Goyal’ residence, restaurant, marriage garden demolished

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and district administration taking strict action against encroachments on Tuesday demolished illegal constructions of liquor peddler Annu alias Anurag Goyal and goon Moti Bhati.

As per Neelganga police over 31 cases have been registered against Goyal for committing theft, scuffles, gambling and peddling of liquor. The police cordoned off him on July 11 but somehow he escaped and absconded from the spot leaving illegal liquor on the spot.

According to police Annu and his wife Mamta Goyal both absconded and their residence was locked, when the UMC team reached to the spot. As per police over 6 FIRs are also registered against the Mamta Goyal.

On Tuesday in presence of the heavy police force the illegal construction of Goyal’s residence was demolished by the police.

UMC officials said that the family members of liquor peddler produced some documents related to the building officials after discussing the matter with higher authorities finally demolished the construction after taking out the furniture and other goods from the building.

The UMC also demolished illegal construction at Chintaharan Marriage Garden and restaurant of goon Moti Bhati, located at Veer Sawarkar Square at Bhairvgargh Road. ASP Rupesh Dwivedi told that over 13 cases are registered against goon Moti Bhati.