Ujjain: Lord Mahakaleshwar ride on the first Monday of Bhadau month taken out with full fervor

Ujjain: According to tradition, the ride of Lord Mahakaleshwar on the first Monday of Bhadau month was taken out with fervor. Lord Shiva set out on a tour of the city in the form of Manmahesh in the palanquin and in the form of Chandramouleshwar on an elephant. Lord Mahakaleshwar's ride was taken off the converted route in the wake of Corona infection.

The ride from Mahakaleshwar Temple reached Ram Ghat via Jhalaria Math near Narsingh Ghat in front of Harsiddhi Temple.

At Ramghat, Lord Mahakaleshwar was duly worshiped and chanted with holy water of mother Shipra. The ride reached the Harsiddhi temple route via the changed route.

Aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar was performed by the priests of the temple on the arrival of the ride at Harsiddhi Temple.

Lord Mahakala's ride again reached the Mahakaleshwar temple from here.

Prior to this, the puja was conducted by Pt Ghanshyam Sharma.

The palanquin of Lord Mahakaleshwar at Ramghat was duly worshiped.

After worshiping Ramkhat, the palanquin of Lord Mahakaleshwar was saluted by the armed forces personnel of the Home Guard.

Colorful canopies and fireworks were the center of attraction at Ramghat on this occasion.