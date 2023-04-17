Ujjain: Lawyer cycling on Chintaman Bypass dies as car hits him

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer was killed on Sunday morning while cycling when a car hit him in front of Hatkeshwar Colony located on Chintaman Bypass. The lawyer used to live in Rishi Nagar Extension

The police rushed him to the hospital where the doctors after an examination declared the lawyer brought dead. When the Neelganga police reached the spot they found that the car was overturned.

Eye-witnesses told the police that the car hit the cyclist at high speed from the rear and then overturned. The police had started efforts to identify the deceased with the help of his mobile phone when the mobile rang and the police after talking to the caller, Jyoti managed to identify the deceased as Ajay (52) son of Gambhir Singh Parihar, resident of C-42/24, Rishi Nagar Extension. The police told Jyoti that Ajay has died in an accident. The relatives reached the hospital and told the police that Ajay was a lawyer and lived with his sister as he was unmarried.

Meanwhile, residents of Hatkeshwar Colony said that hundreds of people from nearby colonies go out on the Chintaman Bypass every day for morning walk and cycling, while a large number of trucks, buses, cars and other vehicles pass at high speed on this route. Lives are at risk. Due to the absence of speed breakers or traffic signals anywhere on the route, the drivers fearlessly drive their vehicles at high speed. In the past also many accidents have occurred on this route.

Read Also Ujjain: Shortage of special darshan tickets leads to ruckus at Mahakal Temple