Ujjain: Lack of resources not a barrier for an artist, proves Kuldeep Dubey

Ujjain: Versatile artist Kuldeep Dubey is a well-known name in the city, who has so far illuminated the name of the country along with the city through his artistic performances spreading across genres.

Kuldeep is well versed in Kathak, singing, music and amid lockdown, he is impressing art lovers by making attractive paintings with worship material instead of colours.

Talking to Free Press Kuldeep said that during lockdown, he has tried to do something new. Since the entire market is closed and the material used for painting is not available, he has used pooja material like turmeric, kanku among others to prepare his artwork.

Kuldeep has presented ‘Kathak’ in London and performed at many programmes. Amid lockdown he also tries to teach Kathak to his students by making short videos. So far he has created 25-30 videos of Kathak so far. Not only this, he also prepared videos of classical dance for sharing on social media.

Lovers of classical dance from country and abroad have appreciated his videos. Kuldeep has also trained many young folk dancers performed folk dances in London. Kuldeep is also proficient playing harmonium and he also shares videos of instrumental music on social media.