Coronavirus in Ujjain: 10 SAF jawans among 15 test positive, 285 under treatment

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.15 pm on Tuesday, 15 patients including 13 jawans of 32nd SAF battalion were identified as new patients, which took the tally in the district to 629.

New patients comprise 10 jawans of 32nd SAF battalion who had been deputed for the Covid-19 pandemic duty in Ujjain. Some of their colleagues have also tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier. Among rest 5 patients who were tested positive on the day included 76-year-old man and 64-year-old woman of Kamal Colony and 66-year-old man and 55-year-old man of Daulatganj.

The death toll is 54. The tehsil-wise break-up includes 507, 75, 8, 34, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively.

So far 6,973 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 5,695persons were Covid-19 negative. According to CMHO, in all 114 samples were examined on the day. 2 sample reports of those persons were identified during house-to-house survey whereas 13 positive samples were received from the contact persons. Over 290 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 285 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals.