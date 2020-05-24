Coronavirus in Ujjain: 25 new patients take tally to 575, death toll 54

Ujjain: Citing the directives of the Union and State government the district administration on Sunday did not furnish details (except names) of the corona-positive persons and those who succumbed to the dreaded virus.

In the medical bulletin, only numbers of positive and dead patients were given to the media. This led to chaos among the people also.

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 7.30 pm, 25 patients were identified as new patients, which took the district tally to 575. Among the new patients, 24 belong to Ujjain and 1 to Barnagar. However, details like age, sex and locality of such patients were not mentioned in the bulletin. The tehsil-wise break-up now includes 453, 75, 8, 34, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mehidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. With one more death, the toll has now reached 54 though no detail of the deceased was adduced with the bulletin.

So far 6,514 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 5,371 persons were Covid-19 negative. According to CMHO, in all 182 samples were examined on the day. 11 sample reports of those persons were identified during door-to-door survey and 11 samples of those persons who came in contact of Covid-19 patients were found positive on the day. So far 237 patients have been discharged while 284 are under treatment.

‘Lodge FIR against those revealing identity of patient’

Instructions have already been given by the Government of India and the State Government to maintain confidentiality in relation to the information of infected persons. It is against the rules to provide information of any infected person on the public platform. Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Sunday clarified in relation to the above instructions that if the information of any corona-positive infected person is shared on public platform or social media, then FIR will be registered against the concerned.