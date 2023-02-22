Ujjain: Kumar Vishwas apologizes for his controversial remark, says some took it out of context

Kumar Vishwas |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas issued an apology statement on Wednesday, after a video in which he can be heard saying, “leftists have read all wrong while rightists are yet to read at all” drew sharp criticism from BJP and RSS workers.

Notably on Tuesday, Vishwas, during Ram Katha event in Ujjain, recalled an incident in which he was talking to a boy—who was an RSS worker, regarding budget. Hearing the boy’s reply, Vishwas had said, “The problem is leftists are poorly read (Kupadh) and you (rightist) are illiterate (Anpadh). There is a fight between only these two groups in this country. Leftists have read everything wrong, while the rightist are yet to read anything at all. They speak of our Vedas, but haven't seen how it is. At Least read it”, Vishwas further said amid applauds from the crowd.

Later, in his appology statement, he said that his words were taken out of context and has urged all to attend the Ram Katha.

Hindu organisations demand apology

Likewise, the 'Samagra Aahat Hindu Samaj' has also expressed deep anguish over Kumar Vishwas' statement regarding RSS. In a letter to the organisation 'Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth', the Samaj representatives asked Vishwas to immediately tender an apology for his derogatory remarks against RSS.

Meanwhile, former speaker of Ujjain Municipal Corporation Sonu Gehlot criticised him on a lengthy post and tore the hoardings of Kumar Vishwas' programme.