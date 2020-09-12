Ujjain: Kirana, stationery and utensils shops to remain shut on Sunday

Ujjain: Amid worsening condition of Covid spread in the city and rising numbers of Covid patients traders Kirana, Bartan and stationery traders decided to observe complete shut down in the city on Sunday. The traders also changed the routine timings of business.

Bartan Vyapari Sangh organised an online meeting on Saturday in which the trader decided to complete shutdown on Sunday every Sunday while in rest of the day the business timings will be 11am to 6pm. According to head Vijay Mittal and secretary Prakash Achchha the traders will strictly close their shops at 6 pm daily.

Stationery Traders’ Association also decided to close their shops on Sunday. Association head Shyam Gupta and secretary Nilesh Sanghvi informed that on rest of the days the shops will remain open from 11am to 7pm.

Doulatganj Wholesale Kirana Vyapari Association decided to observe complete shutdown on Sunday while on other days of the week the shops will remain open from 11am to 6pm daily. Association president Ajay Rohara and secretary Suresh Agrawal told that in view of growing numbers of Covid patients the association had to take the decision.