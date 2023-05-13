Ujjain: Key accused jumps off bridge to escape cops

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The key accused in property broker murder case jumped off Vikram Nagar bridge to give police a slip, but as the luck would have it, the wanted man landed in hospital with fractured legs, with cops standing beside, on Friday The accused Jeetu Gurjar, who was on the run, has been admitted to the district hospital. Madhav Nagar TI, Manish Lodha said that police was looking for Gurjar, the key accused in murder of Raju Dronavat, a property broker, who was killed on May 4 in Freeganj area.

Acting on a tip off that Gurjar was passing from the Vikram Nagar area, a team comprising Mahakal TI Munendra Gautam, Jiwajiganj TI Gagan Badal, Chintaman TI Jeevan Bhindore and other staff laid siege to area around 10.30 am to arrest the wanted man. Seeing the cops coming towards him from two sides of the Vikram Nagar Bridge, Gurjar jumped off the bridge to give them a slip.

His futile attempt left both his legs fractured. The in charge of four police stations brought Gurjar to the district hospital. He underwent surgery. Police said that Gurjar had been in jail earlier also in murder case.

Gurjar had shot dead Raju Dronavat on may 4 in Freeganj. Superintendent of police hand announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on sharing info leading to his arrest. TI Lodha said that now only one accused Vijay Bhadale is on the run. SIT has been formed to investigate the case. In all, 9 people have been made accused in this sensational murder case.