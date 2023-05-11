Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with cash, goods worth Rs 18L from ex-MLA’s house in Ujjain

FSL and police investigate the theft incident occurred at former minister’s ancestral house in Ujjain in Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck at ancestral house of former BJP MLA Shivnarayan Jagirdar in Harnavada village under Narwar police station and decamped with goods and cash worth Rs 18 lakh on Wednesday night.

According to reports, thieves entered the house after scaling the boundary wall. They later broke window grill to enter the house. They stole Rs 17 lakh in cash along with silver jewellery and licensed gun worth Rs 1 lakh.

Ex-MLA Jagirdar’s son Dinesh Pandya currently lives in the house. He informed the police in the morning after coming to know of the theft. Later, SP Sachin Sharma along with his team reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. The police registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unknown thieves and launched a manhunt.