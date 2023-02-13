Ujjain: Karni Sena stages dharna at police control room

Rajput Karni Sena members stage dharna at police control room in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police control room usually witnesses the movement of officers, but the voices of ‘Sunderkand’ echoed here on Monday. When the people who came to protest raised the tone of Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari, others stopped for a while.

Rajput Karni Sena workers arrived on Monday to express their anger over the cases of SC/ST Atrocity Act being registered on the upper caste society. They said that without any reason the people of upper caste society are being implicated in the Atrocity Act. The cases have been registered in Mahidpur, Makadon and Chintaman Jawasiya. In Mahidpur, the then police station in-charge Dinesh Bhojak thrashed Karni Sena workers and a case was also registered. Similarly, Rajput youths were attacked by the Dalit community in Mundla Suleman, but the police registered a case against them. Seven people of the Rajput community have been accused after a dispute at a grocery shop in Rupakhedi, Makadon.

To protest against this, the members of Karni Sena reached the police control room. They kept doing Sunderkand for about two hours. During this, sloganeering was also done and there was a demand to suspend the guilty officers. Shailendra Singh Kaluhera of the Karni Sena said that everyday persons from the upper caste community, especially the Rajputs, are being accused somewhere or the other.