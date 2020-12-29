Ujjain: Jamiyat-ulema-e-Hind’s delegates raise questions over permission to take out rally

Ujjain: A 6-member delegation from Jamiyat-ulema-e-Hind Madhya Pradesh visited the city on Tuesday.

The delegation had earlier taken the details with regard to the incident from Hafiz Taqi and other members of the Jamiyat Ulema Ujjain unit. Later, the delegation visited the house of Abdul Hameed, which was dismantled by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Begum Bagh, at the site of the incident. At the same time, the delegation also visited the Takiya Maszid which also came under the municipal action and discussed with the local people.

Maulana Mohammad Ahmad, vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Jamiyat-ulema-e-Hind from Bhopal said that the administration should probe the incident properly and take action against the culprits.

He regretted that amid Covid-19 outbreak, the administration has banned political and religious events in all public places, but how the rally was allowed to be taken. It is a matter worth pondering and if these rallies have been allowed without permission, why has the administration not taken any action so far?

Mufti Sayedurrahman, general secretary of Jamiyat-Ulema-e-Hind Ujjain unit, said that the delegation also included the general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Jamiyat Mufti Jiyaullah Qasmi.

The stone pelting incident in Begum Bagh on December 25 was followed by demolition of a house in the area- by the administration on December 26.