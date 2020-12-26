Ujjain: 150 minutes of chaos at Begam Bagh as 'stone pelters' accuse administation of partiality

Ujjain: The local administration threw its full wiegth behind the demolition of Begam Bagh located house, here on Saturday.

Member of Parliament Anil Firozia demanded stern action against the culprits within 24 hours. The administration identified the house from where stone pelting took off on the basis of video footage.

The administration has to suspend the action for about 150 minutes. The house in the illegal settlement of Mahakal Ghati belonged to one Tikaram who had rented the house to one Abdul Hameed. The role of tenants was identified on the basis of the footage. A large crowd of mostly Muslims people gathered there and forced the administration to stop the demolition work. For about two and a half hours, tension prevailed in the area and shops were closed. Finally, amid heavy police force, demonstration, chakkajam and tension, the administration razed the construction in the evening.

Incident

On Friday evening, the locals of the areas pelted stones, for over 20 minutes, from the very house on the participants of a vehicle rally. The participants of the rally were out to collect donations for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. A preparation meeting of the donation collection was held at Bharat Mata Mandir on Friday. The workers of different pro-Hindu organisations of the city were reaching the Bharat Mata Mandir for the same.

Retaliation

BJYM workers who were also present in the rally also pelted stones in retaliation. In stone pelting from both sides, some vehicles were damaged and the glasses of houses were broken. Later, police cordoned-off the area and arrested six accused: two women and four men, late on Friday.

Chakkajam

The Muslim people including women in large numbers resorted to chakkajam on Begam Bagh-Mahakal Temple Road. Senior administrative officials and Shahar Qazi besides other Muslim clerics also reached the spot. The agitators were protesting against arrest of innoncent persons and partiality exhibited by the administration in the demolition action. Verbal duel occurred, on and off, between them and the officials. Once they dispersed, the administration accomplished its action by 6 pm. Armed police force was deployed in every nook and cranny and all the routes of the locality were diverted. Lack of coordination among various officials marred the demolition for about 150 minutes. Senior officials took it as exception that such a situation arose during minor action like demolition of a house.