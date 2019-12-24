Ujjain: Pig rearers thrash UMC team, pelt stone on vehicles

Ujjain: Pig rearers attacked Ujjain Municipal Corporation team and thrashed officials on Tuesday. Their aides also pelted stones on police vehicles.

The incident happened in the presence of cops near Saint Paul School and periphery areas. According to police, 10 to 12 cattle-rearers suddenly started pelting stones on UMC’s vehicle and damaged windscreen. A few police vehicles were also targeted. On being informed, seniors dispatched police force to the area to control the situation. However, by then most of the stone-pelters had fled.

Talking to Free Press, Chimanganj Mandi police said that civic body officials lodged a complaint against stone pelters and pig rearers in the evening. Police are trying to identify stone-pelters and they would be arrested soon.

According to UMC officials the civic body continued its drive against the stray cattle. The UMC team also caught cattle pigs in ‘Atirikt Vishva Bank Colony’. The UMC officials told that drive against stray cattle like cow and dogs will also continue in across the city.