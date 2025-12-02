 MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar & Others Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar & Others Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple -- VIDEO

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar & Others Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple -- VIDEO

Sneha said she felt blessed to visit the temple again. She shared that during her previous visit, she had prayed for the team’s World Cup victory and had promised to return if India won. She added that she prayed for continued blessings from Lord Mahakal.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar & Others Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup winner Sneha Rana attended the early morning bhasma aarti at Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday.

She was joined by actors Puneet Issar, Bindu Dara Singh, Siddharth Issar and Amit Pachori during the 4 am ritual.

FP Photo

Sneha Rana, who delivered an impressive performance in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup by taking 7 wickets and scoring 99 runs in 6 matches - had played an important role in the final as well.

FP Photo

Read Also
Here's Why Avneet Kaur Visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Suryakumar Yadav & His Wife On Her 24th...
article-image

‘Had promised to return after the World Cup win’

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge Over SIR
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge Over SIR
'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional—EXCLUSIVE
'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional—EXCLUSIVE
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?

Sneha said she felt blessed to visit the temple again. She shared that during her previous visit, she had prayed for the team’s World Cup victory and had promised to return if India won.

She added that she prayed for continued blessings from Lord Mahakal.

FP Photo

Sneha and the actors attended the bhasma aarti and spent nearly two hours in Nandi Hall, offering prayers. After the aarti, they also took blessings at the sanctum entrance.

The temple administration welcomed and honoured the guests. Bindu Dara Singh praised the temple’s arrangements, saying the spiritual energy one feels here is unmatched.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: 26-Year-Old Finance Employee Hangs Self In Satna; Apologises To Father, Blames Woman In...

MP News: 26-Year-Old Finance Employee Hangs Self In Satna; Apologises To Father, Blames Woman In...

MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

MP News: Sagar’s 3-year-Old Sarvagya Becomes Global Chess Player

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...