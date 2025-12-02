MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar & Others Visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup winner Sneha Rana attended the early morning bhasma aarti at Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday.

She was joined by actors Puneet Issar, Bindu Dara Singh, Siddharth Issar and Amit Pachori during the 4 am ritual.

FP Photo

Sneha Rana, who delivered an impressive performance in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup by taking 7 wickets and scoring 99 runs in 6 matches - had played an important role in the final as well.

FP Photo

India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup winner Sneha Rana and actors Puneet Issar, Bindu Dara Singh, Siddharth Issar and Amit Pachori visit Ujjain Mahakaleshwar #MadhyaPradesh #Ujjain #Mahakaleshwar pic.twitter.com/IweD6KDytY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 2, 2025

‘Had promised to return after the World Cup win’

Sneha said she felt blessed to visit the temple again. She shared that during her previous visit, she had prayed for the team’s World Cup victory and had promised to return if India won.

She added that she prayed for continued blessings from Lord Mahakal.

FP Photo

Sneha and the actors attended the bhasma aarti and spent nearly two hours in Nandi Hall, offering prayers. After the aarti, they also took blessings at the sanctum entrance.

The temple administration welcomed and honoured the guests. Bindu Dara Singh praised the temple’s arrangements, saying the spiritual energy one feels here is unmatched.