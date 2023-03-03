Ujjain: Investigation documents related to 2018 paper leak case found from garbage in Vikram University premises

Vikram University registrar recovering the documents related to the paper leak case from the garbage |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): One more controversy related to Vikram University has come to the fore. No one knows what action was taken in the case of a paper leak in 2018, but after almost five years the documents related to the investigation were found in the garbage on the university campus. There has been a stir in the university after this event.

It is said that the question paper of a private college examination under Vikram University was to be held on April 25, 2018. The question paper was out on April 24, 2018, only. It was sent to the students through e-mail. At the same time, a transaction of a hefty amount also reportedly took place in lieu of the leak. Rohit Tagaria, a college student, complained to the university administration with proof of this. There was a lot of uproar at that time also.

Seeing the seriousness of the issue, the university administration ordered an inquiry. Its confidential department did the entire legal process on the note sheet. After approval from the then vice-chancellor, orders were issued to issue notice to the director of the college. The order was prepared under the signature of the deputy registrar (confidential) but was not issued. There is a possibility that this whole matter was suppressed by connivance.

The investigation papers were found out by a person aware of the matter when he saw several tape files lying in the garbage pile in the university campus. When he went through them he found the files of the investigation of the paper leak in 2018. Registrar Prashant Puranik was stunned when he saw the documents in the garbage on reaching the spot. He went to the vice-chancellor’s office with the documents but he could not get a satisfactory answer as to who disposed of the sensitive documents.

Later, a ‘panchnama’ was prepared and the documents were handed over to the employees of the vice-chancellor’s office. It is believed that the paper leak investigation documents would have been hidden in the vice-chancellor’s office after the incomplete process. An employee threw these documents in the dustbin. “The matter is serious. An investigation note sheet, order and other documents have been found in the garbage. The situation will be clear only after the investigation,” registrar Dr Puranik stated.