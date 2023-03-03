Ujjain: UMC all set to hike user charge, impose cess and monetise properties

Former Union minister Satya Narayan Jatiya lights a lamp to inaugurate the budget symposium organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation at a city hotel in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to overcome its grim financial position as well as to keep the aspirations of the residents of the city the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is all set to explore all ways and means to increase its income.

The indications are that the UMC administration is preparing to levy cess and tax on citizens, in general, and on commercial establishments, in particular. This came to the fore during five marathon symposiums organised from 11 am to 9 pm across the city on Thursday. On the initiation of mayor Mukesh Tatwal, the UMC commissioner had organised these symposia at five prominent hotels of the city. Senior politicians of BJP and Congress, peoples’ representatives, chartered accountants, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, industrialists, professors, traders, hoteliers, builders and developers, social workers and media persons were invited to these symposia. The top five hoteliers have sponsored these events.

According to Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, the scenario of Ujjain is quite different now due to the development of Shri Mahakal Lok. He said that Ujjain will be hosting Simhastha Fair in 2028. “We are quite sincere to prepare a budget of the dreams of the people of Ujjain as Ujjain is ours,” he said.

Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh said the UMC earns only around Rs 50 crore from its resources throughout the year whereas its budget is of Rs 800 crore. State government provides about Rs 150 crore and UMC receives different grants amounting to about Rs 500 crore from the Union government. “We have to increase user charges, to impose cess on hotels and to at least recover entry tax from vehicles arriving from Indore Road and Dewas Road, launching bonds on viable projects like transport, solar park, green mobility, monetisation of UMC properties,” he added.

Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar informed we have recevied several suggestions and said, “We are compiling all suggestions and would examine them very professionally so as to prepare an inclusive city budget as well as draw a blueprint.,” he said. Speaker Kalavati Yadav also spoke. Mayor-in-Council member Shivendra Tiwari proposed a vote of thanks.