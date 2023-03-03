Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore to host 35 youth delegates of Manipur under Yuva Sangam to strengthen people to people connect

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore will be hosting around 35 youth delegates of Manipur from March 20 to 26 under Yuva Sangam.

Yuva Sangam, an initiative of Government of India, is mooted with an aim to strengthen people to people connect and build empathy between youth of North-Eastern states and the rest of India.

This programme is conducted under the ambit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and 11 Higher Education Institutions from North-East (NE) and 14 from rest of the country have been paired for mutual visits. IIT Indore has been nominated as the nodal institute for the state of Madhya Pradesh and it has been paired with Manipur, with NIT Manipur as the nodal institute.

The entire tour of these delegates has been planned and the itinerary has been designed to provide them with multi-dimensional exposure of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect). The delegates will be visiting ancient monuments, educational institutes, industries and major infrastructure of Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Omkareshwar.

The visit has been planned to create an ever-lasting impact on the minds of these youth towards the rich heritage, custom and tradition of the state of Madhya Pradesh.