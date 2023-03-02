Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver from Uttar Pradesh was attacked and killed with tools by his co-driver in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. The co-driver of the truck, who killed him, injured himself too in order to pose as the co-victim and mislead the police but his falsehood was exposed and he was arrested.

According to TI RD Kanwa, information about the murder of Zulfiqar Khan, the driver of truck number UP 38 T 5278, came to light on Wednesday morning at Kailod Kartal. Injured cleaner Satyendra had said that four people in an SUV had attacked them over a dispute about overtaking.

Accused confesses killing Zulfikar

He said, they killed the driver and fled towards Dewas. The police kept questioning Satyendra in the hospital. The police also got CCTV footage in which no SUV was seen. After this the police strictly interrogated Satyendra. He confessed to having killed Zulfikar by beating him up with tools.

