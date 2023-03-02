e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police

Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police

The co-driver of the truck, who killed him, injured himself too in order to pose as the co-victim and mislead the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver from Uttar Pradesh was attacked and killed with tools by his co-driver in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. The co-driver of the truck, who killed him, injured himself too in order to pose as the co-victim and mislead the police but his falsehood was exposed and he was arrested.

According to TI RD Kanwa, information about the murder of Zulfiqar Khan, the driver of truck number UP 38 T 5278, came to light on Wednesday morning at Kailod Kartal. Injured cleaner Satyendra had said that four people in an SUV had attacked them over a dispute about overtaking.

Accused confesses killing Zulfikar

He said, they killed the driver and fled towards Dewas. The police kept questioning Satyendra in the hospital. The police also got CCTV footage in which no SUV was seen. After this the police strictly interrogated Satyendra. He confessed to having killed Zulfikar by beating him up with tools.

Read Also
Indore: IMC sets April 30 deadline for completing construction work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police

Indore: Co-driver kills truck driver, arrested after trying to mislead police

Indore Sports Update: Students participate in boxing camp

Indore Sports Update: Students participate in boxing camp

Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur Pride Day observed

Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur Pride Day observed

Madhya Pradesh: Security system of factories should be regularly checked in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Security system of factories should be regularly checked in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to attend Congress president’s oath ceremony in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to attend Congress president’s oath ceremony in Mhow