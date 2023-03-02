Indore: IMC sets April 30 deadline for completing construction work

Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday set April 30 as the deadline for completing the construction of the road between Bhawarkua Square and Tejaji Nagar Square.

The deadline was set during a review meeting regarding the development and construction work of major roads in the city at the City Bus Office.

Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Pal also directed officials concerned to ensure the stretch between RTO and Nemawar Road, which is part of RE-2 project, is completed by April 30.

Observing that prescribed standards were not followed in laying under-construction MR-5, the municipal commissioner expressed her anguish at the contracting agency and directed it to remove DLC (Dry Link Concrete) and re-construct the road.

Instructions were also given to complete the construction work of Sadar Bazar Road from Marimata to Imli Bazaar by making a bar chart.

Pal also directed for speeding up the construction of RW 1, MR-4, Kesarbagh Road, road between Khade Ganapati and Tigaria Badshah.