Indore: Police releases Sarfaraz Memon after grilling for hours; no terror connection found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of Indore Police on Tuesday released Sarfaraz Memon, after questioning him for hours jointly with Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terror Squad).

Sarfaraz was taken into custody by the Indore police on Monday on the tip of the NIA and the Mumbai Police on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activities.

"No connection with any terrorist organization was found during the interrogation of the suspect, Sarfaraz Memon. So he was released," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said.

DCP intelligence Rajat Saklecha said, "NIA, Mumbai ATS, Madhya Pradesh ATS IB and Indore police interrogated the suspect Sarfaraz for a long time and handed him over to his family members on Tuesday night." A team of Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terror Squad) on Tuesday reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore to interrogate Sarfaraz Memon, who was under the custody of Indore Police.

Earlier, NIA termed him 'dangerous'

On Monday, National Investigation Agency emailed all the security agencies and Mumbai Police regarding Memon following which Indore Police in an operation detained the suspect. In a communication sent to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra ATS, the NIA had termed him 'dangerous'.

"Memon told the Maharashtra ATS team during his interrogation that he had spent the previous 12 years in Hong Kong", said an official.

Memon was located at his Indore residence in a joint operation conducted by Maharashtra ATS and Madhya Pradesh Police.

HM said, 'No suspicious person will be spared'

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra on this matter had tweeted "On the basis of NIA's input, the Indore police Sarfaraz Memon has been taken into custody. The entire matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in Madhya Pradesh, an island of peace and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared."

In the information given to the police during interrogation, Sarfaraz had also told about implicating his Chinese wife due to apprehension of a dispute with the lawyer in the ongoing divorce case.